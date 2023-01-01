Have a better day. Curio Wellness Good Day Chews are available in 20mg CBD:10mg THC and 20mg CBD:2mg THC which may offer relief from stress, pain, or anxiety. These chews have a smooth citrus flavor with warm honey notes and are Gelatin-free. Made with natural flavors and colors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.