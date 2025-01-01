Better Days Start Now! Curio Wellness Good Day "Focus Formula" THCV Chews are designed primarily to help improve focus but may also help to relieve daily anxiety/stress. This exclusive formula delivers the ideal blend of THCV, CBD, and THC which work together to help support cognitive function. Low-THC balanced with CBD which works in synergy with THCV to help keep you sharp and focused as you go through your day. Available in a 4mg THCV 1mg CBD 1mg THC dose per chew.

