GSD will put you in the zone to "Get Sh*t Done." For cannabis consumers looking for an alternative to caffeine or other stimulants, GSD gives you the feeling of more energy to increase your productivity all day long. A super sativa experience with slightly more energy than feeling high, without the anxiety. THCV dominant ratio 2mgTHCV :1mg THC



These high THCV pre-rolls deliver a unique and distinctive experience, an "active" high to help keep you sharp and provide an energy boost as you go through your day. Conveniently presented in a pre-roll format for ease of consumption on-the-go. Great for daytime use. Available in Sativa and Super Sativa strains.

