GSD will put you in the zone to "Get Sh*t Done." For cannabis consumers looking for an alternative to caffeine or other stimulants, GSD gives you the feeling of more energy to increase your productivity all day long. A super sativa experience with slightly more energy than feeling high, without the anxiety. THCV dominant ratio 2mgTHCV :1mg THC
These high THCV pre-rolls deliver a unique and distinctive experience, an "active" high to help keep you sharp and provide an energy boost as you go through your day. Conveniently presented in a pre-roll format for ease of consumption on-the-go. Great for daytime use. Available in Sativa and Super Sativa strains.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.