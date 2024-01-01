Joyride is here to elevate your day. Whether at the beach, a party, or your next video call, get hyped on this engaging and energizing new cannabis experience. A true Sativa experience- social but functional high without the "couch lock effects". Balanced ratio 1.5THCV: 1 THC
These high THCV pre-rolls deliver a unique and distinctive experience, an "active" high to help keep you sharp and provide an energy boost as you go through your day. Conveniently presented in a pre-roll format for ease of consumption on-the-go. Great for daytime use. Available in Sativa and Super Sativa strains.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.