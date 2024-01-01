Joyride is here to elevate your day. Whether at the beach, a party, or your next video call, get hyped on this engaging and energizing new cannabis experience. A true Sativa experience- social but functional high without the "couch lock effects". Balanced ratio 1.5THCV: 1 THC



These high THCV pre-rolls deliver a unique and distinctive experience, an "active" high to help keep you sharp and provide an energy boost as you go through your day. Conveniently presented in a pre-roll format for ease of consumption on-the-go. Great for daytime use. Available in Sativa and Super Sativa strains.

Show more