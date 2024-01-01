Developed by our Scientific Board and based on an independent observational study, Good Night™ uses patented pulse technology** for sustained release that helps promote healthy sleep. Our patented pulse-release technology** doses in two stages: immediately and again in about three hours. We use CO2 cannabis oil extracted exclusively from Curio Wellness™ flower. As needed, take one tablet approximately 30 minutes before bed. It is recommended to avoid eating within two hours of use. (*U.S. Pat. No. 11,654,130) ( *U.S. Pat. No. 11,779,563)

