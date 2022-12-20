Baltimore Sun’s Reader Choice Winner, 2 years in a row! Developed by our Scientific Board and based on an independent observational study, Good Night™ uses pulse technology for sustained release that helps promote healthy sleep. Our proprietary pulse-release technology doses in two stages: immediately and again in about three hours. We use CO2 cannabis oil extracted exclusively from Curio Wellness™ flower.



As needed, take one tablet approximately 30 minutes before bed. It is recommended to avoid eating within two hours of use.

