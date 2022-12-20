About this product
Baltimore Sun’s Reader Choice Winner, 2 years in a row! Developed by our Scientific Board and based on an independent observational study, Good Night™ uses pulse technology for sustained release that helps promote healthy sleep. Our proprietary pulse-release technology doses in two stages: immediately and again in about three hours. We use CO2 cannabis oil extracted exclusively from Curio Wellness™ flower.
As needed, take one tablet approximately 30 minutes before bed. It is recommended to avoid eating within two hours of use.
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.