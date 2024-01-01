Step into a world of pure delight with Grandi Guava, a mesmerizing Hybrid born from the fusion of Guava and Gelato. With dominant terpenes including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene, Grandi Guava offers a journey that's both uplifting and invigorating, yet soothing like a gentle breeze on a warm summer day. Get ready to be lifted to new heights of relaxation and energy with every inhale of Grandi Guava.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.