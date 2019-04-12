Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Curio Wellness

Curio Wellness

Green Crack CBD Cartridge 0.6g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Green Crack CBD effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
16% of people say it helps with fatigue
Inflammation
16% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!