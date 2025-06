Developed by our Scientific Advisory Board, CurioTM Gut vapes may help to relieve the symptoms associated with nausea. THC-dominant vape containing CBG and specific terpenes, such as Limonene and Myrcene, is known to help with nausea, pain, and relaxation. A convenient solution so no guessing strain types, terpenes, or dosage methods to find relief. Each Gut vape is made with cannabis distillate infused with cannabis-derived terpenes. Manufactured in Curio Wellness's cGMP-certified facility to ensure safety and consistency from batch to batch.

