Introducing The CEO, a remarkable hybrid born from the fusion of Secret Weapon and Cookies and Cream. Infused with dominant terpenes Caryophyllene and Limonene, this strain emerges as a go-to remedy for those seeking to sharpen focus, alleviate stress, and uplift mood. Elevate your experience with The CEO and discover the power to thrive with clarity and serenity.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.