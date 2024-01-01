Jah Bulla, an Indica blend of Kosher Kush, Jamaican Landrace, Divorce Cake, and Zkittles Cakes, offers a rich mix of Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene. Perfect for calming restless minds, easing into sleep, and finding deep relaxation, Jah Bulla is your go-to for a tranquil, soothing experience.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.