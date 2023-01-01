Lava Cake is an Indica-dominant cross of Thin Mints GSC and Grape Pie. Its dominant terpenes Caryophyllene and Myrcene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Lava Cake is recommended for pain and relaxation.
No product reviews
