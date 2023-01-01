With a smooth citrus and warm honey flavor, this CBD-dominant Chew is one you'll want to keep close at hand. If you ever overmedicate, CBD has been shown to reduce psychoactive effects. CBD is also known to help with anxiety and mild to moderate pain associated with inflammation. These Chews are gelatin free and made with natural flavors and colors, providing a pure and convenient treatment option. Available in 10:1 ratio ( 20mg CBD:2 mg THC) and 5:1 ratio (20mg CBD: 4mg THC) dosing options. These chews are manufactured in a cGMP facility.

