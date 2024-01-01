Meet the Curio Wellness x Beezle Preferred Cultivar, Lime Dawg. Lime Dawg is a Sativa strain resulting from the cross between Underdawg OG and Key Lime. Its dominant terpenes—Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene—make it a great choice for those seeking relief from appetite loss, depression, and stress. Get it while you can! This strain is available for a limited time only. Packaging may vary by state. Maryland packaging shown.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.