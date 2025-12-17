About this product
Go dumb with Stoopid Gas, a vape that emits gassy fumes with an earthy, floral flavor! This Mfused Exclusive heavy-hitter will have you laughing uncontrollably with each puff!
LOUD is a Live Resin High Terpene Extract made from fresh, never-frozen cannabis flower grown by our trusted partner farms in each state. Our extraction process preserves the natural flavors and aromas, delivering a complex, flavorful and aromatic experience.
Introducing the upgraded Mfused Jefé Plus device!
LED screen display
Dosing Timer – Time your hits to monitor vapor intake
Battery Life – Monitor battery level so you’re never caught off guard
Temperature Display – Easily see which temperature your device is set to
Cold Start Timer – Countdown timer to indicate when device is ready for usage
Spark Button allows for a fully customized cannabis experience
Two Taps – Cold Start: Preheat oil and prevent potential clogging issues
Three Taps – Change Temperature: Three different temperatures
Five Taps – On/Off: Control battery life by turning off device when not in use
Discreet size and ergonomic shape for convenience
Custom-designed atomizer tuned for each oil type and product line
Fast charging via USB-C with multi-day battery endurance
Zero harmful additives
Independently tested to ensure product safety
Designed, tested and developed in the U.S. with our aerosol testing laboratory
Built-in seven-second safety timer prevents the atomizer from overheating
Go dumb with Stoopid Gas, a vape that emits gassy fumes with an earthy, floral flavor! This Mfused Exclusive heavy-hitter will have you laughing uncontrollably with each puff!
LOUD is a Live Resin High Terpene Extract made from fresh, never-frozen cannabis flower grown by our trusted partner farms in each state. Our extraction process preserves the natural flavors and aromas, delivering a complex, flavorful and aromatic experience.
Introducing the upgraded Mfused Jefé Plus device!
LED screen display
Dosing Timer – Time your hits to monitor vapor intake
Battery Life – Monitor battery level so you’re never caught off guard
Temperature Display – Easily see which temperature your device is set to
Cold Start Timer – Countdown timer to indicate when device is ready for usage
Spark Button allows for a fully customized cannabis experience
Two Taps – Cold Start: Preheat oil and prevent potential clogging issues
Three Taps – Change Temperature: Three different temperatures
Five Taps – On/Off: Control battery life by turning off device when not in use
Discreet size and ergonomic shape for convenience
Custom-designed atomizer tuned for each oil type and product line
Fast charging via USB-C with multi-day battery endurance
Zero harmful additives
Independently tested to ensure product safety
Designed, tested and developed in the U.S. with our aerosol testing laboratory
Built-in seven-second safety timer prevents the atomizer from overheating
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.
Notice a problem?Report this item