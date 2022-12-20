About this product
Malibu Pure Kush is a Hybrid pheno of OG Kush. Its dominant terpenes Limonene and Caryophyllene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Malibu Pure Kush is recommended to treat depression, lack of motivation, and focus. Curio Wellness Everyday Flower is machine trimmed in our cGMP certified grow facility.
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.