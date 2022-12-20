About this product
Mandarin Skunk is a Hybrid cross of Skunkberry and Mandarin Sunset. Its dominant terpenes Caryophyllene and Myrcene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Mandarin Skunk is recommended to treat muscle pain, stress, and social anxiety. Curio Wellness vapes are made with 100% CO2 extracted Curio Wellness flower in our cGMP facility.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.