Mango Trainwreck is a Hybrid strain created by crossing Mango Kush with Trainwreck. With dominant terpenes Myrcene and Caryophyllene, it is often recommended for managing anxiety, inducing relaxation, and addressing sleep issues.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.