Margie, a mysterious hybrid with an unknown lineage, features dominant terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene. Its unique aroma and effects make it an excellent choice for those seeking appetite suppression, boosted energy, and sharp focus. Whether you're tackling tasks or curbing cravings, Margie delivers a balanced boost to your day.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.