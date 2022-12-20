About this product
The Remedy CBN:CBD offers a relaxing, soothing effect in a citrus-vanilla flavor. The synergistic properties of CBD and CBN promote the calming properties of cannabis with a minimized psychoactive effect, making the two cannabinoids a winning combination.
Onset: 15 minutes
Duration: 3-5 hours
Servings: 54 doses
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.