About this product
When applied to a veinous area like your wrist, transdermal pens can deliver cannabis directly into your bloodstream for full-body and systemic effect.
The advantages of transdermal delivery include the elimination of inhalation, the ability to microdose, the timed-release effect, convenience, and discretion. Available in CBD, CBN, and THC.
Onset: 5 - 15 minutes
Duration: 4 - 6 hours
Dosage: 50, 4mg doses
The advantages of transdermal delivery include the elimination of inhalation, the ability to microdose, the timed-release effect, convenience, and discretion. Available in CBD, CBN, and THC.
Onset: 5 - 15 minutes
Duration: 4 - 6 hours
Dosage: 50, 4mg doses
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.