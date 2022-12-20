About this product
MK Ultra is an Indica cross of OG Kush and G-13. Its dominant terpenes Myrcene and Limonene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. MK Ultra is recommended to treat insomnia, depression, pain, and muscle spasms. Curio Wellness Everyday Flower is machine trimmed in our cGMP certified grow facility.
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.