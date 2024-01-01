Move by Curio™ Blood Orange Chews are made using specifically formulated blends of CBD:THC to help relieve muscle aches, pain, and inflammation, improving comfort and mobility. Two balanced ratios for users seeking THC for its renowned pain-relieving properties, and CBD for its anti-inflammatory benefits. Each ratio is precisely formulated to deliver consistent balanced ratios for dependable results. Each chew is meticulously infused with CO2 distillate extracted from Curio Wellness flower, ensuring precision and quality. These gelatin-free chews are crafted with natural flavors and colors. Choose between the 2mg CBD :THC 10mg or 4mg CBD: THC 20mg dosing options to suit your needs. Onset: 5-30 Minutes, Duration: 3-5 Hours, Potential Effects: Anti-Inflammatory, Pain Relief

