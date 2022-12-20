About this product
Move by Curio™ is a collection of unscented, non-greasy, and easy-to-apply treatments designed to target relief where you need it. The discreet and convenient Topical Balm may help manage muscle aches and pain. No mess application.
Muscle pain relief can be found in the right combination of THC (for pain) and CBD (for inflammation)
Applied directly to the skin for targeted, powerful relief
Convenient solution so no guessing strain types, terpenes, or dosage methods
Odorless design allows for discreet use
Natural relief
No cooling or heating sensation
Manufactured in a cGMP-certified facility
Onset: 30 - 45 minutes
Duration: 12-24 hours
*Duration may vary depending on where medicine is placed on the body.
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.