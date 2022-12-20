Move by Curio™ is a collection of unscented, non-greasy, and easy-to-apply treatments designed to target relief where you need it. The discreet and convenient Transdermal Gel may help manage muscle aches and pain.

Muscle pain relief can be found in the right combination of THC (for pain) and CBD (for inflammation)

Absorbs directly through the skin for targeted, powerful relief

Convenient solution so no guessing strain types, terpenes, or dosage methods

Odorless design allows for discreet use

Natural relief

No cooling or heating sensation

Manufactured in a cGMP certified facility

Onset: 5 - 10 minutes

Duration: 12-24 hours

Muscle pain relief can be found in the right combination of THC (for pain) and CBD (for inflammation)

Applied directly to the skin for targeted, powerful relief

Convenient solution so no guessing strain types, terpenes, or dosage methods

Odorless design allows for discreet use

Natural relief

No cooling or heating sensation

Manufactured in a cGMP certified facility

Onset: 30 - 45 minutes

Duration: 12-24 hours

*Duration may vary depending on where medicine is placed on the body.

