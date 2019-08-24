About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, OG Lime Killer crosses an award-winning cut of Starkiller OG with Lemon OG Haze.The result is a lemon-lime dominated strain with undertones of fuel, flower, and pine. Take a few puffs and let this heavily potent strain overcome your senses.
OG Lime Killer effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.