Opals and Banonoze is an exceptional Hybrid strain derived from the renowned "Apples and Bananas" hybrid (Platinum Cookies x Granddaddy Purple) crossed with Blue Power and Gelatti, a collaborative effort between Cookies and Compound Genetics. Its dominant terpenes, Myrcene and Pinene, enhance its flavor, taste, and aroma. This strain is often recommended for managing stress, anxiety, and pain.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.