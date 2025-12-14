About this product
Pain 1:1 Transdermal Balm is crafted for smooth, effortless application that fits naturally into your self-care routine. Infused with a soothing, spa-inspired aromatherapy scent, this creamy balm glides on easily and melts into the skin, offering a soft, comforting texture without feeling heavy or greasy.
Featuring 100mg CBD and 100mg THC in a balanced 1:1 ratio, the balm provides a simple, clean way to incorporate cannabis into your daily ritual. Made with high-quality, natural ingredients and consumer tested for consistent quality and feel, it’s an easy, approachable choice for anyone who prefers a scented, hands-on approach to topical use.
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.
