Peanut Butter Breath, an Indica blend of Mendo Breath F2 and Do-Si-Dos, offers a tantalizing escape with its rich effects. Expect a wave of hunger, deep relaxation, and an uplifted spirit, making it perfect for easing appetite loss, nausea, and depression.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.