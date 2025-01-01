Just in time for summer—escape to paradise with Curio’s new limited-edition chew flavor: Pineapple Mojito. Bright, juicy pineapple meets a refreshing hint of mint to deliver a tropical twist that instantly transports your senses. Infused with precision using CO2 distillate from Curio Wellness flower, these chews are crafted for consistent, reliable relief, tailored to your personal needs. Formulated with natural flavors and colors and completely gelatin-free, Pineapple Mojito chews offer a clean, plant-based option for managing chronic pain, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Available in 10mg and 40mg doses, they let you choose your ideal potency, with effects that may include a blissful, euphoric lift. Each chew is made in a cGMP-certified facility, upholding the highest standards for safety, quality, and consistency. Whether you’re chasing relief or simply soaking in the summer vibe, Pineapple Mojito is your sweet, minty getaway in a chew.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.