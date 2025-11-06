About this product
Private Reserve is an Indica-dominant blend of Lemon Reserve and Cherry Special Reserve. With dominant terpenes Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene, this strain can lift your spirits, energize your day, and soothe you into deep relaxation. Perfect for a balanced high that keeps you both uplifted and at ease.
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.
