Pure Flo Kush is a Hybrid strain created by crossing the genetics of Flo and Suge Pure Kush. When consuming Pure Flo Kush, users can expect a mix of calming and uplifting effects, providing a feeling of relaxation, happiness, and euphoria. This strain is particularly popular among individuals dealing with conditions such as lethargy, depression, and lack of focus. With its strong therapeutic properties, Pure Flo Kush is a preferred strain for those seeking relief from their symptoms. Packaging may vary by state. Maryland packaging shown.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.