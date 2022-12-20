About this product
Purple Mango is a Hybrid cross of Mango Kush and an unknown member of the Purple family. Its dominant terpenes Caryophyllene and Myrcene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Purple Mango is recommended for pain relief, stress relief, and anxiety. Curio Wellness Exclusive Flower is hand trimmed in our cGMP facility.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.