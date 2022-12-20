About this product
Rainmaker is a Hybrid cross of Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset. Its dominant terpenes Caryophyllene and Myrcene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Rainmaker is recommended to treat stress, social anxiety, and depression. Curio Wellness vapes are made with CO2 extracted Curio Wellness flower in our cGMP facility.
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.