Exclusively available at Far & Dotter and Pharmkent! Premium, small batch live rosin extracted from 100% Curio Wellness flower. Our live rosin extraction process begins with flash-freezing flower "live" after harvesting, which preserves the unique terpene profile of the strain, resulting in a concentrate that's more potent and flavorful than traditional concentrates. This All-in-One vape combines efficiency, aesthetics, and reliability making it a top choice for enthusiasts looking for quality and convenience. Custom-engineered to ensure a delightful experience from the first to the last draw. Our live rosin vapes are solventless, full spectrum, and clean with a compact, sleek, modern design that is rechargeable.

