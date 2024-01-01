Cambodian Thai is a Sativa strain made from a genetic cross between Cambodian and Thai. This strain is 100% sativa. Cambodian Thai is a landrace strain that originates from Southeast Asia and has a long history of cultivation and use. Cambodian Thai when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, eye pressure, and fatigue.
