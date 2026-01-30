About this product
Turn up the heat with Sex Chews—infused with 5mg of THC per piece and crafted with an exclusive blend of Golden Strawberry terpenes, including Caryophyllene and Limonene. This seductive formula is designed to help boost libido, heighten pleasure, and get you in the mood for intimate moments. Bursting with a delicious triple-berry flavor we call Bedroom Berry, these chews are your tasty little secret for turning up the passion.
We couldn’t find this item nearby. Check back later or view more products by this brand.
More by this brand
See all Curio Wellness products
About this product
Turn up the heat with Sex Chews—infused with 5mg of THC per piece and crafted with an exclusive blend of Golden Strawberry terpenes, including Caryophyllene and Limonene. This seductive formula is designed to help boost libido, heighten pleasure, and get you in the mood for intimate moments. Bursting with a delicious triple-berry flavor we call Bedroom Berry, these chews are your tasty little secret for turning up the passion.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.
Notice a problem?Report this item