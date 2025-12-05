Discover Sex Bedroom Berry All-In-One Vape, part of Curio Wellness’ Best Self Collection. Crafted from our Golden Strawberry strain and infused with a curated terpene blend featuring limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this vape is designed to inspire connection and set the mood for whatever comes next.



Smooth and flavorful, Bedroom Berry delivers a juicy mix of ripe berries and subtle sweetness in every draw—a delicious way to unwind, spark a vibe, or simply enjoy the moment. Discreet, portable, and rechargeable, the Sex Bedroom Berry Vape is crafted with high-quality ingredients and consumer tested to ensure consistent flavor and quality, offering confidence and convenience when the mood strikes.