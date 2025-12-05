About this product
Discover Sex Bedroom Berry All-In-One Vape, part of Curio Wellness’ Best Self Collection. Crafted from our Golden Strawberry strain and infused with a curated terpene blend featuring limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this vape is designed to inspire connection and set the mood for whatever comes next.
Smooth and flavorful, Bedroom Berry delivers a juicy mix of ripe berries and subtle sweetness in every draw—a delicious way to unwind, spark a vibe, or simply enjoy the moment. Discreet, portable, and rechargeable, the Sex Bedroom Berry Vape is crafted with high-quality ingredients and consumer tested to ensure consistent flavor and quality, offering confidence and convenience when the mood strikes.
We couldn’t find this item nearby. Check back later or view more products by this brand.
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.
