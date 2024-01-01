Silver Haze | Exclusive Flower

by Curio Wellness
THC —CBD —

About this product

Meet the new Curio Wellness x Beezle Preferred Cultivar, Silver Haze. Silver Haze is a Sativa-dominant blend of Skunk #1, Northern Lights #5, and Haze. With a zesty mix of Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene, it tantalizes the senses and may spark joy, creativity, and energy. Get ready for a vibrant, uplifting experience. Available for a limited time only.

About this brand

Curio Wellness
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.
