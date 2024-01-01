Meet the new Curio Wellness x Beezle Preferred Cultivar, Silver Haze. Silver Haze is a Sativa-dominant blend of Skunk #1, Northern Lights #5, and Haze. With a zesty mix of Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene, it tantalizes the senses and may spark joy, creativity, and energy. Get ready for a vibrant, uplifting experience. Available for a limited time only.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.