About this product
Developed by the Curio Wellness Scientific Advisory Board and informed by findings from an independent observational study, Sleep 1:2 Pulse Release Tablets are designed to deliver consistency and confidence through patented Pulse ReleaseTM technology. Each tablet features a 1:2 ratio of CBN to THC (5mg CBN : 10mg THC), highlighting CBN as the predominant cannabinoid for evening use.
The patented Pulse ReleaseTM design provides dosing in two stages—immediate and extended—creating a smooth, steady experience you can count on. Made with CO2 cannabis oil extracted from Curio Wellness flower, these tablets combine innovation and simplicity in a format that fits effortlessly into your nightly routine.
Crafted with high-quality ingredients and patient tested to ensure consistent flavor and quality, Sleep Pulse Release Tablets are a reliable choice for when the day is done and calm is the goal.
U.S. Pat. Nos. 11,654,130 and 11,779,563
The patented Pulse ReleaseTM design provides dosing in two stages—immediate and extended—creating a smooth, steady experience you can count on. Made with CO2 cannabis oil extracted from Curio Wellness flower, these tablets combine innovation and simplicity in a format that fits effortlessly into your nightly routine.
Crafted with high-quality ingredients and patient tested to ensure consistent flavor and quality, Sleep Pulse Release Tablets are a reliable choice for when the day is done and calm is the goal.
U.S. Pat. Nos. 11,654,130 and 11,779,563
Sleep | 1:2 Pulse-Release Tablets [30ct] (Formerly Good Night Pulse-Release Tablets)
CapsulesTHC -CBD -
Sleep | 1:2 Pulse-Release Tablets [30ct] (Formerly Good Night Pulse-Release Tablets)
CapsulesTHC -CBD -
We couldn’t find this item nearby. Check back later or view more products by this brand.
More by this brand
See all Curio Wellness products
About this product
Developed by the Curio Wellness Scientific Advisory Board and informed by findings from an independent observational study, Sleep 1:2 Pulse Release Tablets are designed to deliver consistency and confidence through patented Pulse ReleaseTM technology. Each tablet features a 1:2 ratio of CBN to THC (5mg CBN : 10mg THC), highlighting CBN as the predominant cannabinoid for evening use.
The patented Pulse ReleaseTM design provides dosing in two stages—immediate and extended—creating a smooth, steady experience you can count on. Made with CO2 cannabis oil extracted from Curio Wellness flower, these tablets combine innovation and simplicity in a format that fits effortlessly into your nightly routine.
Crafted with high-quality ingredients and patient tested to ensure consistent flavor and quality, Sleep Pulse Release Tablets are a reliable choice for when the day is done and calm is the goal.
U.S. Pat. Nos. 11,654,130 and 11,779,563
The patented Pulse ReleaseTM design provides dosing in two stages—immediate and extended—creating a smooth, steady experience you can count on. Made with CO2 cannabis oil extracted from Curio Wellness flower, these tablets combine innovation and simplicity in a format that fits effortlessly into your nightly routine.
Crafted with high-quality ingredients and patient tested to ensure consistent flavor and quality, Sleep Pulse Release Tablets are a reliable choice for when the day is done and calm is the goal.
U.S. Pat. Nos. 11,654,130 and 11,779,563
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item