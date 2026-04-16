Discover Sleep 1:5:20 Blueberry Chews, part of Curio Wellness’ Best Self Collection. Thoughtfully formulated for those who prefer a stronger evening experience, these chews feature a 1:5:20 ratio of CBG, CBN, and THC (2mg CBG : 10mg CBN : 40mg THC) for a bold, balanced profile that’s designed for deeper relaxation and dependable enjoyment.



Blending the mellow sweetness of blueberry with a smooth, consistent finish, each chew delivers rich flavor and reliable quality. Made with high-quality, natural ingredients and consumer tested to ensure consistent flavor and quality, these gelatin-free chews are a plant-based indulgence crafted for nights when you’re ready to fully unwind and reset for tomorrow.