About this product
Discover Sleep 1:5:20 Blueberry Chews, part of Curio Wellness’ Best Self Collection. Thoughtfully formulated for those who prefer a stronger evening experience, these chews feature a 1:5:20 ratio of CBG, CBN, and THC (2mg CBG : 10mg CBN : 40mg THC) for a bold, balanced profile that’s designed for deeper relaxation and dependable enjoyment.
Blending the mellow sweetness of blueberry with a smooth, consistent finish, each chew delivers rich flavor and reliable quality. Made with high-quality, natural ingredients and consumer tested to ensure consistent flavor and quality, these gelatin-free chews are a plant-based indulgence crafted for nights when you’re ready to fully unwind and reset for tomorrow.
Blending the mellow sweetness of blueberry with a smooth, consistent finish, each chew delivers rich flavor and reliable quality. Made with high-quality, natural ingredients and consumer tested to ensure consistent flavor and quality, these gelatin-free chews are a plant-based indulgence crafted for nights when you’re ready to fully unwind and reset for tomorrow.
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About this product
Discover Sleep 1:5:20 Blueberry Chews, part of Curio Wellness’ Best Self Collection. Thoughtfully formulated for those who prefer a stronger evening experience, these chews feature a 1:5:20 ratio of CBG, CBN, and THC (2mg CBG : 10mg CBN : 40mg THC) for a bold, balanced profile that’s designed for deeper relaxation and dependable enjoyment.
Blending the mellow sweetness of blueberry with a smooth, consistent finish, each chew delivers rich flavor and reliable quality. Made with high-quality, natural ingredients and consumer tested to ensure consistent flavor and quality, these gelatin-free chews are a plant-based indulgence crafted for nights when you’re ready to fully unwind and reset for tomorrow.
Blending the mellow sweetness of blueberry with a smooth, consistent finish, each chew delivers rich flavor and reliable quality. Made with high-quality, natural ingredients and consumer tested to ensure consistent flavor and quality, these gelatin-free chews are a plant-based indulgence crafted for nights when you’re ready to fully unwind and reset for tomorrow.
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