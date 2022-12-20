About this product
Sour Betty is a Hybrid cross of ECSD, Black Betty, and Big Bazooka. Its dominant terpenes Terpinolene and Myrcene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Sour Betty is recommended to treat lethargy, lack of motivation, and increased focus.
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.