About this product
Sour Cream is a Hybrid cross of G-13 Haze and Sour Diesel. Its dominant terpenes Caryophyllene and Limonene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Sour Cream is recommended to treat muscle pain, stress, and improve mood.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.