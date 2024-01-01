Unleash the potent blend of Super Skunk and 91 Chemdog in Sour Diesel, a legendary Sativa-dominant Hybrid. This strain may lead you to a transformative experience as this classic strain propels you to new heights of uplifted euphoria, boundless energy, and unleashed creativity. Embrace the invigorating buzz that ignites your spirit and fuels your imagination. Dive into the essence of Sour Diesel and discover a world of vibrant inspiration.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.