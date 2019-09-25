About this strain
Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, Sour Lemons is a cross of Sour Pez and Joe’s Lemonade. Sour Pez influences the structure and yield, while bringing a sweet grapefruit terpene profile, and Joe’s Lemonade brings a high resin production and piney flavors. This strain may get you out of the door for your next adventure.
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Depression
66% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
66% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.