Introducing Strawberry Daydream Chews, available for a limited time only. These delicious chews are bursting with the refreshing, classic flavor of sweet strawberries—a perfect blend of taste and relief! Infused with premium CO2 distillate sourced from Curio Wellness flower, each chew is designed to provide targeted relief that’s just right for your customers. Crafted with natural flavors and colors, and completely gelatin-free, these chews offer a clean, convenient, and pure way to feel better. Whether dealing with chronic pain, insomnia, or muscle spasms, the Strawberry Daydream Chews deliver a delightful experience with potential euphoric effects. With two potency options—10mg and 40mg—you can find the perfect balance to suit your needs. Made in a cGMP-certified facility, these chews meet the highest quality standards, so you can trust they’re safe and effective

