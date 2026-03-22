About this product
TYPE: Sativa
GENETICS: Blueberry x Haze
CLASSIFICATION: Legacy Strain / Dessert Profile
Blue Dream is one of the all-time greatest legacy strains. It brings blue skies and relaxed, happy vibes every time. With its sweet berry aroma, this legendary favorite sativa will lift your spirits sky-high. Just Blue it! You know you want to.
FIRE FATTY is a premium full-flower pre-roll coated in kief and infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes. It offers a pure, authentic and complex flavor. This robust extract is powerful, delivering accelerated and intense effects due to its remarkably high THC concentration.
Exclusively made with premium-grade flower grown by esteemed partner farms
Infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes to enhance flavor and aroma
Kief-coated cone for added potency
Dutch crowned for an even, consistent burn from start to finish
Zero artificial additives or flavoring
5-10 minute burn time expectancy
GENETICS: Blueberry x Haze
CLASSIFICATION: Legacy Strain / Dessert Profile
Blue Dream is one of the all-time greatest legacy strains. It brings blue skies and relaxed, happy vibes every time. With its sweet berry aroma, this legendary favorite sativa will lift your spirits sky-high. Just Blue it! You know you want to.
FIRE FATTY is a premium full-flower pre-roll coated in kief and infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes. It offers a pure, authentic and complex flavor. This robust extract is powerful, delivering accelerated and intense effects due to its remarkably high THC concentration.
Exclusively made with premium-grade flower grown by esteemed partner farms
Infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes to enhance flavor and aroma
Kief-coated cone for added potency
Dutch crowned for an even, consistent burn from start to finish
Zero artificial additives or flavoring
5-10 minute burn time expectancy
We couldn’t find this item nearby. Check back later or view more products by this brand.
More by this brand
See all Curio Wellness products
About this product
TYPE: Sativa
GENETICS: Blueberry x Haze
CLASSIFICATION: Legacy Strain / Dessert Profile
Blue Dream is one of the all-time greatest legacy strains. It brings blue skies and relaxed, happy vibes every time. With its sweet berry aroma, this legendary favorite sativa will lift your spirits sky-high. Just Blue it! You know you want to.
FIRE FATTY is a premium full-flower pre-roll coated in kief and infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes. It offers a pure, authentic and complex flavor. This robust extract is powerful, delivering accelerated and intense effects due to its remarkably high THC concentration.
Exclusively made with premium-grade flower grown by esteemed partner farms
Infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes to enhance flavor and aroma
Kief-coated cone for added potency
Dutch crowned for an even, consistent burn from start to finish
Zero artificial additives or flavoring
5-10 minute burn time expectancy
GENETICS: Blueberry x Haze
CLASSIFICATION: Legacy Strain / Dessert Profile
Blue Dream is one of the all-time greatest legacy strains. It brings blue skies and relaxed, happy vibes every time. With its sweet berry aroma, this legendary favorite sativa will lift your spirits sky-high. Just Blue it! You know you want to.
FIRE FATTY is a premium full-flower pre-roll coated in kief and infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes. It offers a pure, authentic and complex flavor. This robust extract is powerful, delivering accelerated and intense effects due to its remarkably high THC concentration.
Exclusively made with premium-grade flower grown by esteemed partner farms
Infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes to enhance flavor and aroma
Kief-coated cone for added potency
Dutch crowned for an even, consistent burn from start to finish
Zero artificial additives or flavoring
5-10 minute burn time expectancy
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item