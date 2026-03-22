About this product
TYPE: Sativa
GENETICS: Pineapple Chunk x Maui Wowie
CLASSIFICATION: Legacy Strain / Citrus Profile
Maui Pineapple is an all-time classic strain that tastes like paradise. Its sweet pineapple flavor and uplifting effects make it a perfect choice to brighten any day. After a pineapple puff, nothing seems too tough.
FIRE FATTY is a premium full-flower pre-roll coated in kief and infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes. It offers a pure, authentic and complex flavor. This robust extract is powerful, delivering accelerated and intense effects due to its remarkably high THC concentration.
Exclusively made with premium-grade flower grown by esteemed partner farms
Infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes to enhance flavor and aroma
Kief-coated cone for added potency
Dutch crowned for an even, consistent burn from start to finish
Zero artificial additives or flavoring
5-10 minute burn time expectancy
GENETICS: Pineapple Chunk x Maui Wowie
CLASSIFICATION: Legacy Strain / Citrus Profile
Maui Pineapple is an all-time classic strain that tastes like paradise. Its sweet pineapple flavor and uplifting effects make it a perfect choice to brighten any day. After a pineapple puff, nothing seems too tough.
FIRE FATTY is a premium full-flower pre-roll coated in kief and infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes. It offers a pure, authentic and complex flavor. This robust extract is powerful, delivering accelerated and intense effects due to its remarkably high THC concentration.
Exclusively made with premium-grade flower grown by esteemed partner farms
Infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes to enhance flavor and aroma
Kief-coated cone for added potency
Dutch crowned for an even, consistent burn from start to finish
Zero artificial additives or flavoring
5-10 minute burn time expectancy
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About this product
TYPE: Sativa
GENETICS: Pineapple Chunk x Maui Wowie
CLASSIFICATION: Legacy Strain / Citrus Profile
Maui Pineapple is an all-time classic strain that tastes like paradise. Its sweet pineapple flavor and uplifting effects make it a perfect choice to brighten any day. After a pineapple puff, nothing seems too tough.
FIRE FATTY is a premium full-flower pre-roll coated in kief and infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes. It offers a pure, authentic and complex flavor. This robust extract is powerful, delivering accelerated and intense effects due to its remarkably high THC concentration.
Exclusively made with premium-grade flower grown by esteemed partner farms
Infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes to enhance flavor and aroma
Kief-coated cone for added potency
Dutch crowned for an even, consistent burn from start to finish
Zero artificial additives or flavoring
5-10 minute burn time expectancy
GENETICS: Pineapple Chunk x Maui Wowie
CLASSIFICATION: Legacy Strain / Citrus Profile
Maui Pineapple is an all-time classic strain that tastes like paradise. Its sweet pineapple flavor and uplifting effects make it a perfect choice to brighten any day. After a pineapple puff, nothing seems too tough.
FIRE FATTY is a premium full-flower pre-roll coated in kief and infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes. It offers a pure, authentic and complex flavor. This robust extract is powerful, delivering accelerated and intense effects due to its remarkably high THC concentration.
Exclusively made with premium-grade flower grown by esteemed partner farms
Infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes to enhance flavor and aroma
Kief-coated cone for added potency
Dutch crowned for an even, consistent burn from start to finish
Zero artificial additives or flavoring
5-10 minute burn time expectancy
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