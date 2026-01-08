Ah, Grandaddy Purple! This timeless classic strain is heavily indica-dominant, with sweet, grapey notes that will wrap you up in a cozy purple hug. This juicy, all-time favorite legacy strain always hits the spot. Get lit and stay for a bit with Grandaddy Purple!

FIRE is a high-potency concentrate crafted from melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes, delivering a pure, authentic and complex flavor. This robust extract is powerful and delivers accelerated, intense effects to the user due to its remarkably high THC concentration.



Introducing the upgraded Mfused Jefé Plus device!



LED screen display

Dosing Timer – Time your hits to monitor vapor intake

Battery Life – Monitor battery level so you’re never caught off guard

Temperature Display – Easily see which temperature your device is set to

Cold Start Timer – Countdown timer to indicate when device is ready for usage

Spark Button allows for a fully customized cannabis experience

Two Taps – Cold Start: Preheat oil and prevent potential clogging issues

Three Taps – Change Temperature: Three different temperatures

Five Taps – On/Off: Control battery life by turning off device when not in use

Discreet size and ergonomic shape for convenience

Custom-designed atomizer tuned for each oil type and product line

Fast charging via USB-C with multi-day battery endurance

Zero harmful additives

Independently tested to ensure product safety

Designed, tested and developed in the U.S. with our aerosol testing laboratory

Built-in seven-second safety timer prevents the atomizer from overheating