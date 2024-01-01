Super Yuzu Sour, a vibrant hybrid of Sour Tangie and EZBake AF, features Myrcene, Ocimene, and Linalool. Perfect for those seeking calm, increased focus, and relaxation, this strain may deliver a dynamic blend of tranquility and mental clarity.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.