Super Yuzu Sour | Everyday Machine Trimmed Flower

by Curio Wellness
THC —CBD —

About this product

Super Yuzu Sour, a vibrant hybrid of Sour Tangie and EZBake AF, features Myrcene, Ocimene, and Linalool. Perfect for those seeking calm, increased focus, and relaxation, this strain may deliver a dynamic blend of tranquility and mental clarity.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness
Shop products
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.
Notice a problem?Report this item